Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.33. 527,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,252,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.27. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $236.17.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.01.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.