Corning (NYSE:GLW) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. Corning has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,340 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

