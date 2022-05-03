Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Corteva by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Corteva by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $57.28. 31,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

