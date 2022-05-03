Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.
Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 66.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Cortexyme in the second quarter worth approximately $437,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Cortexyme in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cortexyme in the third quarter worth approximately $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.
Cortexyme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.
