CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.53. 12,127,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,661,479. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.