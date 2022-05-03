Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $1,481,000. Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Cummins by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

CMI traded up $7.20 on Tuesday, reaching $202.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,427. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.66 and its 200 day moving average is $217.21.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other Cummins news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

