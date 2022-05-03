Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 26,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,015,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,196 shares of company stock valued at $6,230,941. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 651,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after buying an additional 384,347 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,536,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,924,000 after purchasing an additional 298,675 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 163,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.22. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The company’s revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

