Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 287.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,343 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $336,954,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $190,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.04. 53,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,969. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $238.32 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

