Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Trading Down 7.9%

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.99 and last traded at $23.17. 13,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 394,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

