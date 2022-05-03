DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) is Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 427,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,241 shares during the period. DHI Group accounts for 2.2% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DHI Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 875.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 54,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Shares of DHX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $263.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.30.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

DHI Group Profile (Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.