Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $214.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Diageo has outpaced the industry in the past year on continued recovery in the on-trade channel, strong consumer demand in the off-trade and market share gains, which also aided the company’s first-half fiscal 2022 performance. The company witnessed sales, operating margin and earnings growth in first-half fiscal 2021 driven by organic sales growth across all regions. Strong recovery in gross margin and operating cost leverage along with higher marketing investments aided organic operating margin growth. Moreover, margin growth was driven by supply productivity savings and price increases, which more than offset the higher cost inflation. It provided a decent view for fiscal 2022, with organic sales momentum likely to continue in the second half of fiscal 2022. However, continued inflationary pressures and currency headwinds are concerning.”

Get Diageo alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($38.73) to GBX 3,200 ($39.98) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.09) to GBX 4,500 ($56.21) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.21) to GBX 4,700 ($58.71) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,923.17.

NYSE:DEO opened at $197.61 on Friday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $175.46 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.87.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,605,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Diageo by 617.1% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Diageo by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diageo (DEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.