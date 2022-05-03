Digi International (DGII) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Digi International to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Digi International has set its Q2 guidance at $0.33-0.37 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Digi International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Digi International alerts:

Shares of DGII opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19. Digi International has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $664.19 million, a PE ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DGII shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Digi International by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Digi International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Digi International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.