Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Unio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.84. 48,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.84 and its 200 day moving average is $152.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.25%.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.36.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

