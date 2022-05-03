Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $84.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

DIN traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.61. 217,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 373.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.