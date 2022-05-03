Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Dolby Laboratories has set its Q2 guidance at $0.72-0.87 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.52-4.02 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.12 million. On average, analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:DLB opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.52. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on DLB. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 100,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.