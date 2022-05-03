Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,651 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,501,000. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,110,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,387,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,747,000.

IWV opened at $240.27 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $234.74 and a one year high of $280.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.53.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

