Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.63 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.98. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

