Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Douglas Elliman in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DOUG traded down 0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 6.10. 372,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,351. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 7.02. Douglas Elliman has a one year low of 5.90 and a one year high of 12.66.

In other news, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 6.87 per share, for a total transaction of 68,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Richard Lampen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 6.76 per share, for a total transaction of 135,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 100,242 shares of company stock valued at $680,800 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc provides residential real estate brokerage services in the United States. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,600 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan area, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

