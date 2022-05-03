Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.02 to $2.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NYSE DEI traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,068. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.06.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,794,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,130,000 after buying an additional 572,689 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,725,000 after buying an additional 69,843 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,499,000 after buying an additional 30,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

