DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS CLCN opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. DriveItAway has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.29.

DriveItAway Inc develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

