Dynamite Price Hits $0.0465 on Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 71.7% against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $17,926.59 and approximately $55,447.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.33 or 0.00243213 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004339 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $717.84 or 0.01890892 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

