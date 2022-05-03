Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. The business had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $442,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527 in the last ninety days. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,938,000 after buying an additional 101,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after buying an additional 1,141,462 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 857,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 67,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $10,553,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 84,849 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

