Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Eaton by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

ETN stock traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $148.31. The company had a trading volume of 68,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,402. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $139.12 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.04 and its 200 day moving average is $159.44. The company has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

