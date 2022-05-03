Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Ebix worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

Shares of EBIX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ebix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $941.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.47.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Ebix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ebix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

About Ebix (Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.