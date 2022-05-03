ECOSC 24 Hour Volume Hits $33.00 (ECU)

ECOSC (ECU) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One ECOSC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ECOSC has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. ECOSC has a total market cap of $4,306.27 and $33.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ECOSC alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00100602 BTC.

ECOSC Coin Profile

ECOSC (CRYPTO:ECU) is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. ECOSC’s official website is www.ecosc.io . ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here . ECOSC’s official message board is medium.com/@ecosc

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

Buying and Selling ECOSC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOSC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOSC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECOSC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ECOSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECOSC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.