Edward T. Lee Sells 400 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Edward T. Lee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.28, for a total value of $139,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,510.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
RH stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.73. 420,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,566. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a 1-year low of $313.85 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.29.
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
