Edward T. Lee Sells 400 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Edward T. Lee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.28, for a total value of $139,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,510.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RH stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.73. 420,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,566. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a 1-year low of $313.85 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.29.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in shares of RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

