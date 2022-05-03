Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Lifted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $274.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $186.78 and a 12-month high of $314.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.25 and its 200-day moving average is $263.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 102.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

