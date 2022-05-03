Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $37.33.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

