Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $68.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 40.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $2,407,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emergent BioSolutions (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.