Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) PT Lowered to $30.00

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.86.

EBS stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.88. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 40.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,407,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

