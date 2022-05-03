Emerson Wealth LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.48.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.35. The stock had a trading volume of 992,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,112,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

