Empire Life Investments Inc. Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after purchasing an additional 135,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 43.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,564,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.00 and a 200 day moving average of $167.52. The stock has a market cap of $232.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.49 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

