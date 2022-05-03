ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Price Target Increased to €17.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from €16.00 ($16.84) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENGGY. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($19.89) to €19.60 ($20.63) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $18.30.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of ENGGY opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.