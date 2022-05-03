Enhancing Capital LLC Invests $2.66 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000. Walt Disney makes up about 2.9% of Enhancing Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.54. The stock had a trading volume of 417,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,205,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $111.01 and a 52 week high of $189.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.