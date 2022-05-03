Enhancing Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.63. The stock had a trading volume of 55,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,595. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.10 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

