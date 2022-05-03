Enhancing Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 48.8% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.58.

NYSE SHW traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $270.63. 29,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,415. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.51. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

