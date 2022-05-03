Enhancing Capital LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. Sempra comprises about 1.3% of Enhancing Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.90.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.14. The stock had a trading volume of 38,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,912. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.92.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

