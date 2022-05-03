Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.57%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

