Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 1.3% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.59.

EQIX stock traded up $18.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $721.32. 419,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.91. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $662.26 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $729.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $758.29. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.94, for a total transaction of $2,162,431.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.17, for a total transaction of $550,726.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.