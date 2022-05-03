Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $880.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EQIX. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $852.59.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $702.39 on Friday. Equinix has a 12-month low of $662.26 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $728.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $758.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.59, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 25.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total transaction of $33,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total value of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after purchasing an additional 189,179 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 37.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Equinix by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

