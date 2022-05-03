Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.60 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
ZGN opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $12.65.
Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
