Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,295,000 after purchasing an additional 342,951 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Essential Utilities by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,948,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,291,000 after purchasing an additional 121,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,066,000 after acquiring an additional 247,490 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 50,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,151. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

About Essential Utilities (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.