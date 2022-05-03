ETNA Network Trading Down 18.4% This Week (ETNA)

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One ETNA Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0578 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. ETNA Network has a total market capitalization of $698,435.86 and approximately $64,952.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00221362 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002034 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 183.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.24 or 0.00475513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00039361 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,921.84 or 1.84042483 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

