Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,552 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

Shares of SJM traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,345. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.95. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $145.82. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

J. M. Smucker Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.