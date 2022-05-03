Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,651 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 92,224 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $120,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,202.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $374,155. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:MLI traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,755. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.89.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The company had revenue of $956.36 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

