Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,171 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.14% of Photronics worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 211.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 26.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Photronics alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $36,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,781 shares of company stock worth $446,318 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,563. The firm has a market cap of $951.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

About Photronics (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.