Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the quarter. Argan accounts for 1.8% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Argan worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Argan by 1,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 60,089 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Argan by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,494,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Argan by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 54,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Argan by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 53,741 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Argan alerts:

NYSE:AGX traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,711. The company has a market capitalization of $534.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $53.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Argan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other Argan news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey acquired 1,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Argan (Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.