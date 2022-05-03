Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 29,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after acquiring an additional 164,878 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.71. 36,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,320. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $539.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.43. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.