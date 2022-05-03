Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Sells 1,885 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC cut its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. USANA Health Sciences makes up approximately 2.0% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned about 0.12% of USANA Health Sciences worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

NYSE:USNA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.09. 76,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average is $92.34. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.84.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $106,099.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

