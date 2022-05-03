Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.06

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 63818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.
The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Evotec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)
